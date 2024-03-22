Georgia football adds more beef to its defensive line with 2025 commitment

Georgia football picked up a rather large commitment on Friday afternoon.

Stephon Shivers, a 6-foot-3 ½, 355-pound defensive lineman from Humboldt, Tenn., announced his commitment to the Bulldogs, according to a video posted by his high school coach on X, formerly Twitter.

Shivers is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 65 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2025 class and the No. 682 prospect overall by the 247Sports Composite.

More: What TE Benjamin Yurosek can bring to Georgia football in 2024 with Brock Bowers off to NFL

More: 'Assume nothing': Where Georgia football got its theme for the 2024 season

Shivers becomes the sixth commitment for Georgia’s 2025 class and the second defensive lineman joining five-star Justus Terry from Manchester High.

Shivers offers also included Texas, Tennessee and LSU, according to his X account.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football adds sizable D-lineman Stephone Shivers to 2025 class