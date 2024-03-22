What TE Benjamin Yurosek can bring to Georgia football in 2024 with Brock Bowers off to NFL

Brennan Jackson saw the best of tight end Benjamin Yurosek up close for two of his best games at Stanford. His scouting report on the tight end may explain why Georgia football is bringing Yurosek in for the 2024 season.

“Very ruthless at the point of attack,” said the second team All Pac-12 defensive end from Washington. “He was a guy that all week we kind of had to key in and know where he was at. A lot of the offense went through him.”

Yurosek had five catches for 99 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown in 2021 against Washington State, and a team-high eight catches for 99 yards in 2022 against the Cougars.

"We felt like we are getting a really talented, experienced, mature body type,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We need that at that position.”

Yurosek announced he was transferring to Georgia on Feb. 9, the latest of seven transfers added this offseason. He’s the only one not practicing with the team this spring since he won’t arrive until the summer.

The move to add Yurosek, Smart said, gives Georgia experience (35 games over four seasons), size (6-foot-4 and 242 pounds) and speed (14 carries for 114 yards) at a position that he said Georgia knew “we were going to be short there,” with Pearce Spurlin taking a medical DQ because of a congenital heart condition.

Junior Oscar Delp is coming off a season in which he had 24 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Smart called him “a proven player with toughness. He said sophomore Lawson Luckie “is having a really good spring so far.”

Freshmen Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich have to come along fast, Smart said.

“They need all the reps they can get,” Smart said. “They just need to get out there, take a ton of reps and keep getting better so that they can grow. We are not where we need to be, from a health standpoint, in that room. It would help to have Ben here, but he is not. He will be here in the summer."

Yurosek, a second-team 2022 All-Pac 12 selection, has 108 catches for 1,342 yards and 5 touchdowns in four seasons at Stanford.

Yurosek is a native of Bakersfield, Calif., about 113 miles north of Los Angeles.

Georgia struck, ahem, gold with a tight end from northern California named Brock Bowers out of Napa. He went on to become the first two-time winner of the Mackey Award for nation’s top tight end and could be a top 10 overall NFL draft pick next month.

Bowers and Yurosek were 1-2 among Power Five tight ends in 2021 for catches of 20 or more yards. Bowers had 15 and Yurosek had 13 in what was his best season with the Cardinal.

Kicker Joshua Carty came to Stanford in the same class as Yurosek who missed the final six games of last season with a shoulder injury.

“He’s an absolutely phenomenal player and he does everything the right way,” Carty said. “Just had an injury or two in the last few years, a little bit of a setback. I’m really excited to see him take the place of Brock Bowers. I think he’s going to excel tremendously and be a top round pick next year.”

Nobody at Georgia would probably say Yurosek — or anybody — would take the place of Bowers who some describe as a generational talent, but Yurosek seems like an impact addition.

Pro Football Focus listed Yurosek as the nation’s No. 4 returning tight end and notes that “after dealing with one of the worst quarterback situations at Stanford, Yurosek will be catching passes from the top returning signal-caller in the nation next year in Carson Beck.”

Said Carty: “He’s a great route runner, really fast especially for his size. “He has a great hands, a lot of one-handed catches.”

Bowers said he didn’t know Yurosek (pronounced yer-AH-sick), but Delp met him when he took a visit to Georgia.

“He seemed like a super cool dude,” Delp said. “I’m excited to get to know him. He’s obviously a good player because we wouldn’t be recruiting him if he wasn’t. I’m excited to have him in our room and get to share the next season with him.”

Georgia has leaned heavily on two tight end sets and did again last season. Bowers averaged 52.5 snaps per game and Delp 40.0, but his numbers grew when Bowers missed four games due to an ankle injury. Luckie averaged 21 snaps a game in Bowers’ absence.

“It’s kind of been our new standard here in the tight end room,” Delp said. “I think Brock helped set that and we’ve got to definitely uphold it but coaches aren’t treating us any different. We’re doing the same things we’ve been doing in previous seasons and what they’ve been telling us since we got here. We’ve just got to keep making plays and doing things that we know we’re capable of that all the coaches know we’re capable of also and I think it’s going to be pretty much the same.”

Even with Bowers soon to be catching passes on the next level.

“We’re a passing offense and they like the tight ends a lot,” Delp said. “We’re going to go a lot of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two receivers) hopefully this year and continue that. I don’t see any change.”

