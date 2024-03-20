Georgia football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Bulldogs will play

The 2025 Georgia football opponents were released Wednesday afternoon.

The home schedule for the Bulldogs should be a blockbuster.

The SEC is staying with an eight-game schedule for 2025 and the opponents will remain the same as 2024 except the locations will be flipped, according to a source before the SEC's formal announcement came.

That means Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss will come to Sanford Stadium. The other opponent playing in Athens will be Kentucky.

Georgia’s road SEC games will be Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Florida and Georgia are slated to play their neutral site game in Jacksonville.

Texas has never played a game in Athens. The teams will play this coming season on Oct. 19 in Austin for Georgia's first game there since 1958. They last played in the Sugar Bowl to end the 2019 season.

Alabama will play in Sanford Stadium for the first time since Kirby Smart has been head coach. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 38-10 in 2015. Georgia plays at Alabama on Sept. 28 this season.

Whether to move to a nine-game schedule has been hotly debated, but the league is sticking with eight for at least another year.

The decision to stick with the same opponents as 2024 means that Georgia and Texas A&M will go another season without playing a game in College Station. The Aggies started SEC play in 2012 but Georgia has yet to go there.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

Dates and times for 2025 games will be released later.

The 2025 schedule format got the approval of the SEC presidents and chancellors last week following a recommendation from conference athletic directors.

Georgia 2025 football scheduled opponents

Nonconference

Aug. 30 at UCLA

Sept. 6 vs. Austin Peay

Nov. 22 vs. Charlotte

Nov. 29 at Georgia Tech

SEC home games

Alabama

Kentucky

Ole Miss

Texas

SEC road games

Auburn

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Neutral site

Florida in Jacksonville

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent Bulldogs play