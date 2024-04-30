Georgia falls in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs fell one spot in the baseball rankings after going 2-2. Georgia is the No. 18 team in the April 29 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

It is surprising to see Georgia fall in the baseball rankings because the Bulldogs split four games against two top-five opponents. Georgia outlasted Clemson baseball in extra innings and managed to win a road game against No. 1 Texas A&M. However, Georgia missed a golden opportunity to win the series at Texas A&M. The Dawgs blew a 9-0 lead in one game.

Georgia first baseman Charlie Condon set Georgia’s single season home run record and all-time home run record with his 29th home run of the season.

Georgia is 10-11 in conference play and 31-12 on the season. The Bulldogs have the third-most home runs in the nation with 109.

The SEC has three of the five top teams in the country in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The SEC continues to be baseball’s strongest conference. Texas A&M remains the No. 1 team in the country with an impressive record of 38-6.

Georgia baseball’s next series is against No. 13 Vanderbilt at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs host the Commodores over a three game series from Friday to Sunday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire