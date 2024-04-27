Georgia baseball blows 9-0 lead, loses 19-9 vs. No. 1 Texas A&M

No. 17 Georgia baseball picked up a big win over No. 4 Clemson earlier in the week. However, Georgia has already dropped its road series at No. 1 Texas A&M.

Star first baseman Charlie Condon hit home run No. 28 as Georgia jumped out to a 9-0 lead over Texas A&M. Georgia’s lead did not last long as the Aggies scored 19 unanswered runs to clinch the series over Georgia. The Aggies ended the game with the run rule in the seventh inning.

Georgia’s road loss drops the Bulldogs to 30-12 ahead of Saturday’s double header. Georgia will look to salvage one game in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader against Texas A&M, who defeated Georgia 5-2 on Friday, April 26.

Georgia’s pitching has let down the Bulldogs on several occasions this year. The Bulldogs have the third-most home runs in the country (through 40 games) with 101. Georgia has the top hitter in the country in Charlie Condon. Through 40 games, Georgia’s pitching staff has an ERA of 5.08, which is No. 68 in the country.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire