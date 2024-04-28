Charlie Condon sets Georgia’s home run record

Star Georgia Bulldogs first baseman Charlie Condon hit his 29th home run of the season as No. 17 Georgia picked up a massive 5-4 road win over No. 1 Texas A&M. Georgia lost the series to Texas A&M, but went 2-2 against the Aggies and No. 4 Clemson on the week, which is a win for the Dawgs.

Condon’s home run gave him sole possession of Georgia’s single season home run record. It was his 54th career home run, which is most in Georgia history.

Charlie Condon and Georgia lost their first two games to Texas A&M including an embarrassing performance where Georgia allowed the Aggies scored 19 unanswered runs after jumping out to a 9-0 lead over Texas A&M.

Georgia’s win moves the Bulldogs to 31-12 and should help the Bulldogs rise in the college baseball rankings. Here’s a look at Charlie Condon’s record-breaking home run.

Georgia baseball continues to hover around .500 in SEC play, which is good considering how stacked the conference is.

