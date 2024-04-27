Georgia DB Javon Bullard goes No. 58 overall to Green Bay Packers in 2024 NFL draft

Georgia safety Javon Bullard is a Green Bay Packer.

The Packers took Bullard with the No. 58 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Friday night. He is the second safety taken off the board in this year’s draft (Tyler Nubin, Minnesota) and the latest in a long line of NFL defensive backs developed by Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

The Milledgeville, Georgia, native is a true testament to the development taking place in Athens. Bullard was recruited lightly coming out of Baldwin High School. He was considered a three-star recruit, rated as the No. 634 player overall in the 2021 class, per 247Sports.

Bullard got off to a quick start at Georgia as a true freshman, appearing in 14 of 15 games in route to a national championship. The 2022 season is when Bullard broke out, starting at nickelback (STAR) and helping UGA to a second consecutive national championship. He earned Defensive MVP honors in both the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl and the national championship game.

Bullard (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) showed his unique versatility when he moved to safety in 2023, something that will make him a prized tool in the NFL. He went on to earn second-team All-SEC honors in that role for the Dawgs.

In 32 career games, Bullard totaled 114 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, eight pass deflections, four interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Bullard joins former Georgia Bulldogs Eric Stokes, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire