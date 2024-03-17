Javon Bullard receives NFL player comparison

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard has received an NFL player comparison ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Bullard is one of the better safety prospects in the draft and has started in numerous big games over the years.

Bullard was named of the MVP of Georgia’s College Football Playoff seminfinal game against Ohio State and in the national championship against TCU. Bullard has displayed solid athleticism throughout the predraft process and helped his draft stock with an excellent week at the Senior Bowl.

Javon Bullard brings versatility (he has experience playing both slot cornerback and safety) and tackling ability to the next level. Who is Bullard being compared to ahead of the draft?

Bullard's NFL comparison

Bullard’s player comparison: Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes Javon Bullard’s game. Bullard is projected to be one of the top safeties in the draft.

He’s a good football player with the field awareness teams are looking for. He’s going to be a little tight with lateral movements, which will create some throwing windows and missed tackles from time to time, but his route recognition and angles of pursuit help to stabilize his play. There will be some challenging matchups, but Georgia’s provided the blueprint by playing him as a big nickel with run support and modest man cover duties.

Who is Josh Metellus?

Minnesota Viking safety Josh Metellus saw snaps as primarily a special teamer during his first two seasons in the NFL. Metellus played in the Vikings’ defensive back rotation more as a third-year player before blossoming in year four.

Last season, Metellus recorded 116 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interceptions in 17 starts. Javon Bullard would love to have that kind of production at the next level, but is hoping to break into a starting role sooner than that.

NFL.com's draft projection for Bullard

NFL.com views Bullard as the No. 4 safety in the draft. The two-time College Football Playoff defensive MVP is ranked as the most productive safety in the draft based on his contributions at the college level. NFL.com projects that Bullard will provide quality depth in the NFL and has the upside to develop into a starter.

Javon Bullard stats

Javon Bullard could excel as a safety or nickel cornerback in the NFL. Bullard is a big reason Georgia allowed only 175.4 passing yards per game in 2023 (No. 9 in the nation). He is a sure tackler and someone NFL defensive coordinators can trust.

Stats: 56 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections

Bullard's latest mock draft prediction

Tankathon projects that Javon Bullard will be a late second-round pick in its latest mock draft. It has Bullard going to the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 63 pick of the draft.

