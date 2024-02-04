Georgia Bulldogs WR scores touchdown in the Senior Bowl

Georgia football wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has boosted his 2024 NFL draft stock thanks to an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. Rosemy-Jacksaint capped off his excellent week with a touchdown in the Senior Bowl’s annual scrimmage.

Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 34 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. The senior receiver has proved to be a reliable target for Georgia football. Rosemy-Jacksaint is an excellent run blocker and rarely drops passes. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher finished his four-year Georgia career with 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rosemy-Jacksaint proved to NFL scouts that he is capable of getting separation against opposing defensive backs. Additionally, he hauled in an incredible contested catch in the Senior Bowl from South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Here’s a look at Rosemy-Jacksaint’s 29-yard touchdown catch:

Rosemy-Jacksaint’s score put the American team up 7-0 on the National team. However, the American team lost 16-7.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire