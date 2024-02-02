Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in Senior Bowl one-on-one drills

Six Georgia Bulldogs are attending the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Former Georgia Bulldogs are making waves in practice ahead of the scrimmage, which will be held on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET in Mobile, Alabama.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Tykee Smith, safety Javon Bullard, running back Daijun Edwards, and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all had highlight plays in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is a top predraft event for NFL draft scouts and is part of a busy predraft calendar. NFL teams love players that have been developed in the Georgia football program. The NFL draft decision deadline has passed and over 10 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the draft, which will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

What are the top plays from Georgia Bulldogs throughout Senior Bowl practice?

Tykee Smith forces an incompletion

Georgia safety Tykee Smith knocks the ball out to prevent the catch by Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mKxpEu5hhh — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Ladd McConkey scores touchdown

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey with the TD catch against Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/O0XAwqf31m — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024

Javon Bullard pass deflection

Georgia safety Javon Bullard with the PBU against Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/L9leOFfdOX — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Daijun Edwards spin move

Georgia RB Daijun Edwards w/ the SPIN🌪️#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/aICQdZAHgL — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 30, 2024

Javon Bullard allows catch to FSU wide receiver

FSU WR Johnny Wilson gets past Georgia safety Javon Bullard and then secures the catch. Wilson's hands are exceptional, he's been catching everything. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/lY5EDYRR6E — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

Wish we could’ve seen these two battle in the Orange Bowl or the College Football Playoff.

Ladd McConkey beats Javon Bullard

Bulldog on Bulldog🐶 Ladd McConkey gets the better of his UGA teammate Javon Bullard pic.twitter.com/8hOGmk8iox — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Ladd McConkey has a massive day in the red zone

Ladd McConkey's Red Zone 1-on-1's were comedy Uncoverable pic.twitter.com/xY6OZyZVyE — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Ladd McConkey gets separation with ease

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown

Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with the TD catch against Missouri CB Kris Arbrams-Draine #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/tmfI3StVG6 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024

Ladd McConkey toe tap

I’ve probably watched this Ladd McConkey toe tap 50 times Art

pic.twitter.com/4gcQN884Ur — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 2, 2024

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint catch

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire