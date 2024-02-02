Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in Senior Bowl one-on-one drills
Six Georgia Bulldogs are attending the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Former Georgia Bulldogs are making waves in practice ahead of the scrimmage, which will be held on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET in Mobile, Alabama.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Tykee Smith, safety Javon Bullard, running back Daijun Edwards, and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all had highlight plays in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl is a top predraft event for NFL draft scouts and is part of a busy predraft calendar. NFL teams love players that have been developed in the Georgia football program. The NFL draft decision deadline has passed and over 10 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the draft, which will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.
What are the top plays from Georgia Bulldogs throughout Senior Bowl practice?
Tykee Smith forces an incompletion
Georgia safety Tykee Smith knocks the ball out to prevent the catch by Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/mKxpEu5hhh
— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024
Ladd McConkey scores touchdown
Georgia WR Ladd McConkey with the TD catch against Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/O0XAwqf31m
— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024
Javon Bullard pass deflection
Georgia safety Javon Bullard with the PBU against Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/L9leOFfdOX
— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024
Daijun Edwards spin move
Georgia RB Daijun Edwards w/ the SPIN🌪️#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/aICQdZAHgL
— Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 30, 2024
Javon Bullard allows catch to FSU wide receiver
FSU WR Johnny Wilson gets past Georgia safety Javon Bullard and then secures the catch. Wilson's hands are exceptional, he's been catching everything. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/lY5EDYRR6E
— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024
Wish we could’ve seen these two battle in the Orange Bowl or the College Football Playoff.
Ladd McConkey beats Javon Bullard
Bulldog on Bulldog🐶
Ladd McConkey gets the better of his UGA teammate Javon Bullard
— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024
Ladd McConkey has a massive day in the red zone
Ladd McConkey's Red Zone 1-on-1's were comedy
Uncoverable pic.twitter.com/xY6OZyZVyE
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024
Ladd McConkey gets separation with ease
Ladd McConkey stock 📈📈🔥
pic.twitter.com/g584DyqHDE
— vacca (@VaquitaDawg) January 30, 2024
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown
Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with the TD catch against Missouri CB Kris Arbrams-Draine #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/tmfI3StVG6
— Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2024
Ladd McConkey toe tap
I’ve probably watched this Ladd McConkey toe tap 50 times
Art
pic.twitter.com/4gcQN884Ur
— J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 2, 2024
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint catch
Michael Pratt ➡️ Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/C6LTV1kCAJ
— Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) January 30, 2024