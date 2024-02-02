Advertisement

Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in Senior Bowl one-on-one drills

James Morgan
·2 min read

Six Georgia Bulldogs are attending the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Former Georgia Bulldogs are making waves in practice ahead of the scrimmage, which will be held on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET in Mobile, Alabama.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Tykee Smith, safety Javon Bullard, running back Daijun Edwards, and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all had highlight plays in one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is a top predraft event for NFL draft scouts and is part of a busy predraft calendar. NFL teams love players that have been developed in the Georgia football program. The NFL draft decision deadline has passed and over 10 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the draft, which will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

What are the top plays from Georgia Bulldogs throughout Senior Bowl practice?

Tykee Smith forces an incompletion

Ladd McConkey scores touchdown

Javon Bullard pass deflection

Daijun Edwards spin move

Javon Bullard allows catch to FSU wide receiver

Wish we could’ve seen these two battle in the Orange Bowl or the College Football Playoff.

Ladd McConkey beats Javon Bullard

Ladd McConkey has a massive day in the red zone

Ladd McConkey gets separation with ease

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown

Ladd McConkey toe tap

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint catch

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire