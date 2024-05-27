Georgia baseball set to host Athens Regional

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will host the Athens Regional in the NCAA Tournament from Friday, May 31 to Monday, June 3. The Bulldogs will discover if they earned a top-eight national seed on Monday, May 27 at noon p.m. ET.

If Georgia earns a top-eight seed, then the Bulldogs would have the opportunity to host a super regional provided that UGA won the Athens Regional. Georgia will be playing in its 14th regional and the Bulldogs’ first regional since 2022.

This season, Georgia is 39-15 and an impressive 29-5 at home, so if the Dawgs can earn an opportunity to host a super regional, then it would be a big advantage for UGA. However, if Georgia fails to earn a top-eight seed, then the Bulldogs could have to play on the road in a super regional. Georgia is just 8-9 on the road this season.

First-year Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson is Georgia’s second first-year coach to take the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament. Georgia has the best player in the country in Charlie Condon, who has the most home runs and best batting average of any player in the nation.

𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲 𝑯𝑶𝑴𝑬 Georgia will host the NCAA Athens Regional May 31-June 3. The Bulldogs will receive their seeding and the teams heading to Foley Field tomorrow at 12 p.m. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/thJReYQPEk — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 27, 2024

Georgia enters the NCAA Tournament on a three game losing streak. The eight winners of super regionals will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 14-24.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire