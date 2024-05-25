UGA baseball projected to miss out on hosting a super regional

The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the nation’s No. 9 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, according D1Baseball. The Bulldogs have a chance to host a super regional, but after falling in the SEC Tournament, Georgia may need some help.

“Florida State is moving ahead of Georgia,” said DlBaseball. “The Seminoles continue to be in a strong position from an RPI standpoint at 8, while they are now 2-0 at the ACC tournament with a massive game coming up against Wake Forest on Saturday. A win over Wake, we believe, would lock the Seminoles into the top eight, barring a surprise.”

In this scenario, if Georgia won the Athens Regional, it would travel to play the Florida State Seminoles, who are the No. 8 national seed, in a super regional. Georgia is projected to host UC Irvine, Stetson and Georgia Tech in the Athens Regional.

Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon and the Bulldogs have put together an impressive year. Condon leads the nation in batting average at .433. The powerful hitter has 35 home runs this season, which is the most of any player in the country. Condon has a team-high 75 RBIs and has drawn 60 walks this season.

This season, Georgia is 39-15 and an impressive 29-5 at home, so if the Dawgs can earn an opportunity to host a super regional, then it would be a big advantage for UGA.

As of May 25, D1Baseball projects the SEC will have five top-nine national seeds. D1Baseball has the SEC’s Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas A&M as four of the top five national seeds.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire