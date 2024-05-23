Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon named as SEC player of the year

Georgia Bulldogs baseball star Charlie Condon has been named as the SEC player of the year. Condon also made the All-SEC team at third base.

Condon leads the nation in batting average at .433. The lengthy hitter has the most home runs (35) of any player in the country. Condon has a team-high 75 RBIs and has drawn 60 walks this season.

Condon’s elite season is a big reason why Georgia is ranked as the No. 9 team in the country. Georgia is 39-15 and is awaiting its SEC fate. The Bulldogs are eliminated from the SEC baseball tournament after losing to LSU. Georgia has a chance to host a super regional, but the Dawgs have lost three straight games, which hurts Georgia’s hopes of hosting a super regional (top eight seed). Georgia will almost certainly host a regional.

The SEC also honored two other Bulldogs. Tre Phelps made the freshman All-SEC team and catcher Fernando Gonzalez made the SEC All-Defensive team.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire