Georgetown coach Ed Cooley returns to Providence to face Friars: Social media reacts

Former Providence basketball coach Ed Cooley returned to Providence on Saturday as his new program, Georgetown, faces the Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. And it seems Providence fans are ready to let Cooley feel their presence.

Cooley, a Providence native, coached the Friars from 2011-23 but left before the season for the Hoyas, a conference rival of Providence. He played collegiately at Stonehill in Easton, Massachusetts, which was preceded by him playing high school basketball in Providence.

Before Providence's (13-6, 4-4 Big East) game against Georgetown (8-11, 1-7) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, fans rushed to the stadium and were seen trampling over each other for a spot inside the arena, presumably ready to make a raucous environment against the Friars' former coach.

Here are the best pregame reactions from Providence fans ahead of its game against Georgetown:

Providence kids are TRAMPLING each other to get to the student section.



The Dunk is gonna be insane. @BarstoolPC pic.twitter.com/PU0M61UVDl — Healthy Debate (@healthydebates) January 27, 2024

Here's the security detail today for Georgetown-Providence, according to Lawrence Lepore, the general manager of Amica Mutual Pavilion:



> 18 police officers outside

> 11 inside

> 54 private-firm security officers in the arena

> Extra cameras in and around the AMP — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 27, 2024

Ed Cooley has returned to Providence 👀



(via @GoodmanHoops) pic.twitter.com/T9KT9d4wVb — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2024

Providence students have been lined up outside The Dunk since 8am for Ed Cooley’s return.



Electric @BarstoolPC

pic.twitter.com/fEfS6MQ4Vp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 27, 2024

The Providence student line is INSANE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9tSYlWOs1E — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 27, 2024

One fan holding a hand-written copy of what the Providence Dean sent students yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fkBUheFlYE — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 27, 2024

The Providence fans said they wouldn’t throw stuff.



Healthy debate, don’t believe them. pic.twitter.com/AIuu7FWi16 — Healthy Debate (@healthydebates) January 27, 2024

Dunkin’ Mindset? Is Providence hosting a basketball game or a job fair? pic.twitter.com/IF4gQbddUF — No Escalators (@NoEscalators) January 27, 2024

Friartown is READY! Ed Cooley is in the building! 😮‍💨



It's almost GO TIME! @GeorgetownHoops x @PCFriarsMBB pic.twitter.com/ibujrlNfXk — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2024

"I wish more people would put emphasis on the great, young coach that they have. They have one of the better young minds in college basketball with Kim English." @GeorgetownHoops Ed Cooley has nothing but high praise for @PCFriarsMBB head coach Kim English 👏 pic.twitter.com/QTdLZevuWN — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2024

Fans were less than welcoming of Cooley upon his return to the arena.

Someone blew up Ed Cooley’s old house listing and turned it into a sign. pic.twitter.com/bbEJN7yveB — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 27, 2024

