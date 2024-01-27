Advertisement

Georgetown coach Ed Cooley returns to Providence to face Friars: Social media reacts

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Providence basketball coach Ed Cooley returned to Providence on Saturday as his new program, Georgetown, faces the Friars at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. And it seems Providence fans are ready to let Cooley feel their presence.

Cooley, a Providence native, coached the Friars from 2011-23 but left before the season for the Hoyas, a conference rival of Providence. He played collegiately at Stonehill in Easton, Massachusetts, which was preceded by him playing high school basketball in Providence.

Before Providence's (13-6, 4-4 Big East) game against Georgetown (8-11, 1-7) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, fans rushed to the stadium and were seen trampling over each other for a spot inside the arena, presumably ready to make a raucous environment against the Friars' former coach.

Here are the best pregame reactions from Providence fans ahead of its game against Georgetown:

Here are the best pregame social media reactions to Providence's game against Georgetown on Saturday:

Fans were less than welcoming of Cooley upon his return to the arena.

