How to watch and listen to Providence basketball as it hosts Georgetown on Saturday

Georgetown Hoyas (8-11, 1-7 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-6, 4-4 Big East)

Devin Carter and the Providence Friars host Supreme Cook and the Georgetown Hoyas. The Friars are 10-2 in home games. Providence is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game. The Hoyas are 1-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Providence scores 73.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

Georgetown guard Jayden Epps (10) scores during the second half of their game Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marquette beat Georgetown 81-51.\

Who are the top performers for Providence and Georgetown?

Carter is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Providence.

Jayden Epps is shooting 40.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Hoyas. Ismael Massoud is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

The last 10 games

Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

When and where does Providence play Georgetown?

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Providence Friars vs. Georgetown Hoyas

The game will be televised on Fox Sports and heard on radio on WPRO (630-AM and 99.7-FM).

What is the betting line for the Providence vs. Georgetown game?

