Gene Frenette: Mind-boggling to think Artis Gilmore still not in college basketball Hall of Fame

Artis Gilmore is too mild-mannered to let one of the most glaring oversights in his fabulous basketball career get underneath his skin.

You won’t catch the Jacksonville University legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer pounding his fists on a table in protest. There’ll be no verbal outcry of injustice from Gilmore, as appropriate as it might seem in this unusual instance.

The 7-foot-2 Gilmore, as always, will remain the gentle giant he’s been all his life when dealing with unfair treatment. Dating back to countless acts of discrimination he faced while growing up impoverished in the Panhandle town of Chipley, the even-tempered Gilmore, who is Black, will not let this mind-boggling inequity rattle him.

Artis Gilmore, seen here working on a rebounding drill as Jacksonville University teammate Rex Morgan trails behind him during a Dolphins' practice in the 1969-70 season. Dolphins' head coach Joe Williams (R) looks on.

All JU fans and hoops historians should take a deep breath on this head-scratcher. Are you ready?

Gilmore, who led the Dolphins on a historic run to the 1970 Final Four and remains the all-time NCAA leader in career rebounding average (22.66), is not in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

What you just read is not a misprint. It’s one of those mystifying facts that few people are aware of because many just assumed since Artis is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Ma., then he must be in the college version located in Kansas City as part of the College Basketball Experience in the T-Mobile Center.

Nope, Gilmore has never been enshrined there despite being one of the most dynamic forces in college hoops history.

In 2023, five years after Winter Haven native and University of Houston star Otis Birdsong was inducted into the college Hall of Fame, the four-time NBA All-star called Gilmore and said: “Man, do you realize you’re not in the college basketball Hall of Fame?”

Gilmore had known for quite some time. He just didn’t feel compelled to say anything.

Pembrook Burrows: “That’s unbelievable”

Gilmore putting JU on the national basketball map overnight, when he and the late Rex Morgan led the Dolphins to the NCAA Championship game against UCLA and legendary coach John Wooden, has inexplicably not translated into a college HOF induction.

When told this week Gilmore wasn’t in that Hall of Fame, JU teammate and 7-footer Pembrook Burrows said: “I did not know that. That’s unbelievable.”

JU president Tim Cost, who acknowledged he learned last year of Gilmore not being enshrined, added: “I made the assumption that he was in. He’s in every relevant Hall of Fame I can think of except this one.”

Hopefully, this glaring omission of Gilmore not being among the 161 players (more will be announced shortly at the Final Four) in the college basketball Hall of Fame will be rectified by next year.

In the meantime, the diplomatic Gilmore prefers to take his exclusion in stride, saying it’s not a gross injustice, but more of a “peculiar oversight.”

The 74-year-old Gilmore, who has been aware of not being in the college HOF for approximately 15 years, simply kept the exclusion to himself.

“I just never focused on it, never let my thoughts drift to it or get emotional about it,” he said.

How was Artis ignored?

Jacksonville University center Artis Gilmore (53) grabs a rebound against UCLA during the 1970 national championship game. While JU lost 80-69, Gilmore put the Dolphins and Jacksonville on the national map, which should have put him in the College Basketball Hall of Fame a long time ago.

Since the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame was only created in 2006, with the building opening in Kansas City the following year, it’s still catching up to electing a backlog of deserving players, coaches and contributors.

Kevin Henderson, the CEO of the HOF since its inception, says Gilmore has been a victim of timing as well as apathy toward the process of selection.

“There’s 100-plus years of college basketball history and we’ve gotten in as many in who deserve to be in the Hall,” said Henderson, who added he was more familiar with Gilmore’s NBA career than his college accomplishments. “Not only recognize the household names, but those who were great college players that were not household names.”

Players are selected by a blue-ribbon committee of around a dozen basketball people (former players, coaches, media) that meet each year at different times to make their selections. The main criteria, besides candidates being nominated by their respective schools, is what they did to leave a mark on the college game, not what any of them might have done in professional ball.

An exception was made for the Hall’s Founding Class in 2006. It inducted 98 players, including every member of the Naismith HOF who had played in college. While Gilmore wasn’t elected to the Naismith until 2011, it still remained a mystery why he was passed over for the college HOF first class since his resume was every bit as impressive as other big men from his era.

Bob Lanier (St. Bonaventure), Elvin Hayes (Houston), Robert Parrish (Centenary) and Dan Issel (Kentucky), Gilmore's teammate with the ABA Kentucky Colonels, were all part of the Founding Class.

One other notable big man not in the college HOF is Hakeem Olajuwon, who was elected to the Naismith HOF in 2008 and was part of three Final Fours with the Houston Cougars.

As time went on, the college Hall inducted only 2-6 people each year and Gilmore simply fell through the cracks, partly because JU and his supporters were unfamiliar with the process for selection after that inaugural class went in. It's also likely that many were unaware of the Hall's existence.

“For our Hall of Fame, the institution really needs to bring forth a nomination for [Gilmore] to be included,” said Henderson. “A lot of players who came up in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s are forgotten about.”

Since Gilmore was reticent to bring up the subject, years passed without JU realizing it was inadvertently dropping the ball. Even when he got elected to the Naismith Hall of Fame, which brought the A-Train immense joy and relief, Gilmore remained silent about not being in the other HOF.

When a JU alumnus brought Gilmore’s absence to my attention last month, my game plan was to find out why and wait until the Final Four weekend to write about it.

After speaking with Cost, who was a 10-year-old living in Syracuse, N.Y. when Gilmore took the Dolphins to the Final Four, there’s no doubt JU will now be going into an up-tempo offense to push for Gilmore’s inclusion.

“You can quote me, I will jump on this,” said Cost. “We’ll have that nomination ready to go next week.”

Numbers too good to pass up

It’s no wonder why most people would automatically think Gilmore is in the Hall of Fame for college basketball.

He was a unique talent, a left-hander and one of only eight players to average 20 points and 20 rebounds in a Division I career. Gilmore came along at a time when Wooden’s UCLA dynasty was in full force.

As the most impactful player on the first college team to average 100 points a game, without the benefit of a three-point line or shot clock, Gilmore landed in the NCAA title game right in-between the Bruins’ dominant big man eras of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton.

In five NCAA tournament games, the Dolphins eclipsed the century mark against Western Kentucky, Iowa and Kentucky before turning back St. Bonaventure, playing without the injured Lanier (he blew out his knee in the regional final against Villanova), 91-83.

Though JU’s offense (33 turnovers) went limp in an 80-69 finals loss to UCLA, which chose to double Gilmore by moving Sidney Wicks behind him and John Vallely fronting him, it couldn’t diminish the excitement the free-wheeling Dolphins and their “Mod Squad” monicker had created on a national scale.

"All the outstanding things Artis has done for JU, he put Jacksonville on the map,” said Burrows. “He well deserves to be in the college Hall of Fame.”

Clearly, the evidence is overwhelming. Gilmore, a transfer to JU from what was then Gardner-Webb (N.C.) Junior College, put up numbers (1,312 points, 1,224 rebounds) in two years with the Dolphins that most accomplished players would need three or four years to deliver.

In the 1970 NCAA tournament, Gilmore averaged 26.4 points and 18.6 rebounds. His total combined average of 45 points-rebounds is the third-most in history over a minimum five games, trailing only West Virginia’s Jerry West (46.6 in 1959) and Houston’s Hayes (52.8 in 1968).

No player has even averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds over five games in any NCAA tournament since Gilmore did it 54 years ago. That’s just one of many reasons why the greatest ambassador in JU history, a first-team, All-American in 1971, should have been part of the original college basketball HOF class.

“When they create the Mount Rushmore of this university, it’s [former JU president] Fran Kinne and Artis Gilmore,” said Cost, a former Dolphins baseball pitcher and 1981 JU graduate. “There’s never been a student ambassador who has meant more to this school.

“When Artis walks into a room, there’s such warmth and goodness.”

Gilmore is already a member of eight different Hall of Fames and will be inducted as part of the fourth annual NJCAA HOF class in Charlotte on June 6. He’s also one of eight players, including Michael Jordan, in the Chicago Bulls’ Ring of Honor.

His accomplishments in the game make it inexcusable for Artis Gilmore to still be waiting on entry into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

This must get corrected. It should have been a layup a long time ago.

Gfrenette@jacksonville.com: (904) 359-4540; Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @genefrenette

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: A-Train Block: Gilmore's mysterious omission from college hoops Hall of Fame