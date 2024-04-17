GC Softball: Lady Tigers hammer Terrell, take big step toward playoffs

Apr. 16—Corsicana's Lady Tiger softball team took care of business Friday night, ripping Terrell 11-1 to take a step toward the playoffs as the season winds down.

Courtney Anderson's team blasted Terrell with a seven-run third inning to take control of the game, and now hope to take care of nailing down a playoff berth Tuesday in Crandall, where another victory would clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Lady Tigers are 5-5 with two games left — at Crandall Tuesday and at home against Red Oak Friday.

"If we beat Crandall we're in," Anderson said.

Corsicana ace Triniti Tapley was in control against Terrell, going the five-inninig distance in the Mercy Rule victory, allowing two hits and one run while striking out four without walking anyone,

Jesse Pryor drove in three runs with a baes-loaded single in the big third inning and Abby Zuniga Laynie Ware, Ava Rodriguez and Jill Guilliams all had RBIs in the third.

Guilliams had an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball in the first to give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead and Zuniga belted a solo home run to center in the fourth to cap off the scoring. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 and Pryor went 2-for-4 to lead the attack.