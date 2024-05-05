GB's Reid & Petersen-Pollard both win bronze at Dushanbe Grand Slam

Emma Reid and Kelly Petersen-Pollard both won bronze medals in the penultimate Grand Slam event of the Olympic qualification window.

Competing at the Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan, Reid progressed to the -78kg repechage before defeating Iriskhon Kurbanbaeva.

The 28-year-old then secured bronze with victory over Patricia Sampaio, finishing on a Grand Slam podium for the second time after winning gold at Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Petersen-Pollard progressed to the -70kg repechage, where the 25-year-old beat Luana Carvalho and then Anka Pogacnik for her fourth Grand Slam medal.

The final Grand Slam event will be the Kazakhstan Grand Slam next week before the World Championships in Abu Dhabi the following week.