Game time set for Marquette basketball vs Colorado in 2024 NCAA Tournament second round

The Marquette Golden Eagles march on in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a matchup next against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday in the second round.

The game time is set for 11:10 a.m.

Second-seeded Marquette blew past Western Kentucky in the opening round of March Madness on Friday behind a huge second-half showing from Kam Jones.

Meanwhile, KJ Simpson's game-winner with 2 seconds left gave Colorado, seeded 10th, a wild 102-100 victory over Florida on Friday. The win came two days after Colorado beat Boise State in a First Four game.

The Golden Eagles are seeking their first Sweet 16 berth since the 2013 season, while Colorado has never been to the Sweet 16 since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart leads the Golden Eagles into a second-round game against Colorado on Sunday.

Marquette vs. Colorado start time in 2024 March Madness

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 11:10 a.m.

Marquette and Colorado will play in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the first game of the day from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What channel is Marquette vs. Colorado in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream

TV: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Marquette vs. Colorado odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Marquette -3 ½

Money line: Marquette -170; Colorado +145

Over/under: 146 ½

PREDICTION: Who has edge in Marquette-Colorado NCAA Tournament second-round game?

Marquette basketball schedule (last five games)

Kam Jones' 28 points and Tyler Kolek's double-double (18 points, 11 assists) led Marquette in the win over Western Kentucky on Thursday. The Golden Eagles rallied from a seven-point deficit to win going away.

The Golden Eagles (26-9) were the Big East Tournament runner-ups. Marquette is 5-2 on neutral courts this season.

Here's a review of Marquette's full schedule.

Colorado basketball schedule 2023-24 (last five games)

Date Opponent Result Friday, March 22 vs. Florida (NCAA Tournament First Round) W, 102-100 Wednesday, March 20 vs. Boise State (NCAA Tournament First Four) W, 60-53 Saturday, March 16 vs. Oregon (Pac 12 Tourmanet championship) L, 75-68 Friday, March 15 vs. Washington State (Pac 12 Tournament semifinals) W, 58-52 Thursday, March 14 vs. Utah (Pac 12 Tournament quarterfinals) W, 72-58

Colorado is looking to become the latest team to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16. After advancing to the 64-team field earlier in the week with a grind-it-out victory over Boise State in Dayton, Colorado won a wild offensive shootout with Florida on Friday.

Colorado (26-10) was the Pac 12 Tournament runners-up. The Buffaloes are 6-2 on neutral courts this season.

Here's a review of Colorado's full schedule.

