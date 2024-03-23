Game time set for Marquette basketball vs Colorado in 2024 NCAA Tournament second round
The Marquette Golden Eagles march on in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a matchup next against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday in the second round.
The game time is set for 11:10 a.m.
Second-seeded Marquette blew past Western Kentucky in the opening round of March Madness on Friday behind a huge second-half showing from Kam Jones.
Meanwhile, KJ Simpson's game-winner with 2 seconds left gave Colorado, seeded 10th, a wild 102-100 victory over Florida on Friday. The win came two days after Colorado beat Boise State in a First Four game.
The Golden Eagles are seeking their first Sweet 16 berth since the 2013 season, while Colorado has never been to the Sweet 16 since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Marquette vs. Colorado start time in 2024 March Madness
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 11:10 a.m.
Marquette and Colorado will play in an NCAA Tournament second-round game at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the first game of the day from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sunday's Schedule (all times ET):
1210 (CBS): Marquette-Colorado
240 (CBS): Purdue-Utah St.
515 (CBS): Duke-James Madison
610 (TNT): Baylor-Clemson
710 (TBS): Alabama-Grand Canyon
745 (tru): UConn-Northwestern
840 (TNT): Houston-Texas A&M
940 (TBS): San Diego St.-Yale
What channel is Marquette vs. Colorado in NCAA Tournament? TV, livestream
TV: CBS
TV: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness App or your television or streaming carrier.
Marquette vs. Colorado odds, betting line, spread
Odds according to BetMGM
Spread: Marquette -3 ½
Money line: Marquette -170; Colorado +145
Over/under: 146 ½
PREDICTION: Who has edge in Marquette-Colorado NCAA Tournament second-round game?
Marquette basketball schedule (last five games)
Date
Opponent
Result
Friday, March 22
vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament First Round)
Saturday, March 16
vs. UConn (Big East Tournament championship)
Friday, March 15
vs. Providence (Big East Tournament semifinals)
Thursday, March 14
vs. Villanova (Big East Tournament quarterfinals)
Sunday, March 10
at Xavier
Kam Jones' 28 points and Tyler Kolek's double-double (18 points, 11 assists) led Marquette in the win over Western Kentucky on Thursday. The Golden Eagles rallied from a seven-point deficit to win going away.
The Golden Eagles (26-9) were the Big East Tournament runner-ups. Marquette is 5-2 on neutral courts this season.
Here's a review of Marquette's full schedule.
Colorado basketball schedule 2023-24 (last five games)
Date
Opponent
Result
Friday, March 22
vs. Florida (NCAA Tournament First Round)
W, 102-100
Wednesday, March 20
vs. Boise State (NCAA Tournament First Four)
W, 60-53
Saturday, March 16
vs. Oregon (Pac 12 Tourmanet championship)
L, 75-68
Friday, March 15
vs. Washington State (Pac 12 Tournament semifinals)
W, 58-52
Thursday, March 14
vs. Utah (Pac 12 Tournament quarterfinals)
W, 72-58
Colorado is looking to become the latest team to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16. After advancing to the 64-team field earlier in the week with a grind-it-out victory over Boise State in Dayton, Colorado won a wild offensive shootout with Florida on Friday.
Colorado (26-10) was the Pac 12 Tournament runners-up. The Buffaloes are 6-2 on neutral courts this season.
Here's a review of Colorado's full schedule.
NCAA Tournament schedule (Saturday's second-round games)
NCAA Tournament schedule (Sunday's second-round games)
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette basketball vs Colorado game time, TV in March Madness