Marquette vs Colorado live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Marquette men's basketball team plays for a spot in the Sweet 16 of the the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a second-round March Madness game against Colorado on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Shaka Smart's second-seeded Golden Eagles (26-9) are coming off an an 87-69 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday. They'll play a 10th-seeded Colorado team that outlasted seventh-seeded Florida, 102-100.

Marquette vs Colorado live score updates in NCAA Tournament second round

Marquette (2) vs. Colorado (10) in the South Region.

The winner plays the winner of North Carolina State (11) vs. Oakland (14) in the Sweet 16.

What channel is Marquette vs. Colorado on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee)

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

Marquette will tip off vs. Colorado on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysts) and Andy Katz (sideline reporter).

Marquette vs. Colorado start time, TV info, location

Start time: 11:10 a.m. CT

TV info: CBS

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Marquette vs Colorado basketball preview

Marquette: Kam Jones led four double-figure scorers with 28 points as the Golden Eagles had to rally from a seven-point halftime deficit against Western Kentucky. Tyler Kolek had 18 points, Stevie Mitchell 16 and David Joplin 13. Marquette will be looking to bring back its second-half intensity for the whole game against Colorado.

Colorado: The Golden Eagles will be tasked with stopping a talented Colorado team led by point guard K.J. Simpson, who averages 19.6 points and shoots 44.6% on three-pointers. Up front, the Buffaloes are led by 6-foot-9 forward Tristan da Silva (15.9 points per game) and 6-8 forward Cody Williams (12 points per game).

Marquette vs Colorado odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: Marquette (-3.5)

Over/under: 147.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette -185, Colorado +150

Marquette vs Colorado prediction, game picks

Marquette is a slight betting favorite but, after a nail-biter Friday against Florida and playing its third game in five days, it's reasonable to ask how Colorado will rally again.

Journal Sentinel Marquette beat reporter Ben Steele writes, "The Golden Eagles have been on a mission all season to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Getting Tyler Kolek back from an oblique injury, it took some time for MU to find its groove in the first round against Western Kentucky. That should carry over into this one."

Marquette vs Colorado injury updates

Kolek looked and sounded like he was back at full strength in Friday's game, with 18 points and 11 assists in 38 minutes.

Marquette vs Colorado stats

Marquette

PPG: 78.5

PPG allowed: 69.7

FG %: 47.8%

3PT% : 35.8%

KenPom ranking: 12

Colorado

PPG: 69.9

PPG allowed: 67.1

FG% 43.4%

3PT% : 32.2%

KenPom ranking: 21

Marquette vs Colorado championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Marquette: +2500 (ninth-best odds)

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 9 W, 86-80 at Xavier March 14 W, 71-65 Villanova (Big East Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 79-58 Providence (Big East Tournament semifinals) March 16 L, 73-57 Connecticut (Big East Tournament championship game) March 22 W, 87-69 Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament first round) March 23 Colorado (NCAA Tournament second round)

Colorado basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Colorado's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14 W, 72-58 Utah (Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 58-52 Washington State (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals) March 16 L, 75-68 Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament championship game) March 20 W, 60-53 Boise State (NCAA Tournament first four) March 22 W, 102-100 Florida (NCAA Tournament first round) March 24 Marquette (NCAA Tournament second round)

