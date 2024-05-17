When is Game 7 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets?

When will the Timberwolves and Nuggets tip off on Sunday for their decisive Game 7?

It depends on if the Knicks finish off their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Pacers in Game 6 on Friday night.

If New York defeats host Indiana and clinches the series, the Wolves and Nuggets will play a matinee at 2:30 p.m. in Denver on Sunday. That game would be televised on ABC.

If the Pacers force a deciding Game 7 against the Knicks, the Wolves and Nuggets will tip at 7 p.m.

The television details will also depend on timing. If the Wolves play at 2:30 p.m., the game will air on ABC. If they're the night game, it's TNT.

Even though the Wolves dominated the Nuggets in Game 6, the early oddsmakers have the Nuggets as five-point favorites to win Game 7 at home and move onto the Western Conference finals.

Denver, of course, is the defending NBA champion.