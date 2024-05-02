Full-time: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiakos
Aston Villa's hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League final were severely hit by a chaotic semi-final first-leg defeat by Olympiakos.
Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick, with two of his goals coming in the opening 30 minutes as the Greek side stunned the home fans at Villa Park to take a 2-0 lead.
Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit for Unai Emery's side on the stroke of half-time before Moussa Diaby equalised moments after the interval.
Olympiakos then roared back in front through El Kaabi's penalty, completing his treble, and a deflected strike from Santiago Hezze.
Douglas Luiz missed a late penalty which means Villa must overturn a two-goal margin in the second leg on 9 May to reach their first European final since 1982.
