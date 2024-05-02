Full-time: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiakos

[BBC]

Aston Villa's hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League final were severely hit by a chaotic semi-final first-leg defeat by Olympiakos.

Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick, with two of his goals coming in the opening 30 minutes as the Greek side stunned the home fans at Villa Park to take a 2-0 lead.

Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit for Unai Emery's side on the stroke of half-time before Moussa Diaby equalised moments after the interval.

Olympiakos then roared back in front through El Kaabi's penalty, completing his treble, and a deflected strike from Santiago Hezze.

Douglas Luiz missed a late penalty which means Villa must overturn a two-goal margin in the second leg on 9 May to reach their first European final since 1982.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from elsewhere?

What did you make of the match, Villa fans?

Follow all of the reaction here