The full list of all of Rory McIlroy’s 25 PGA Tour victories

When Rory McIlroy teamed up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it marked his 25th victory on the PGA Tour.

It was McIlroy’s first win in 2024 and first since the 2023 Scottish Open in 2023. It was also his first team win in his first visit to Big Easy.

With 25 wins, McIlroy joins Johnny Miller, Tommy Armour and Macdonald Smith on the all-time wins list. He’s one of 26 golfers in history with at least 25 victoriues on the PGA Tour.

Next in his sights: Henry Picard with 26; Leo Diegel and Paul Runyan with 28; Gene Littler, Lee Trevino and Harry Cooper at 29; and Horton Smith with 30.

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour victories

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina

2022 Touyr Championship

2022 RBC Canadian Open

2021 The CJ Cup at the Summit

2021 Wells Fargo Championship

2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

2019 Tour Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 The Players Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

2016 Tour Championship

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship

2012 Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

McIlroy also has 10 international victories.

International victories

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

2015 DP World Tour Championship

2014 BMW PGA Championship

2013 Emirates Australian Open

2012 DP World Tour Championship

2011 Shanghai Masters

2011 UBS Hong Kong Open

2009 Dubai Desert Classic

Source: pgatour.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek