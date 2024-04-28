The full list of all of Rory McIlroy’s 25 PGA Tour victories
When Rory McIlroy teamed up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it marked his 25th victory on the PGA Tour.
It was McIlroy’s first win in 2024 and first since the 2023 Scottish Open in 2023. It was also his first team win in his first visit to Big Easy.
With 25 wins, McIlroy joins Johnny Miller, Tommy Armour and Macdonald Smith on the all-time wins list. He’s one of 26 golfers in history with at least 25 victoriues on the PGA Tour.
Next in his sights: Henry Picard with 26; Leo Diegel and Paul Runyan with 28; Gene Littler, Lee Trevino and Harry Cooper at 29; and Horton Smith with 30.
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour victories
2023 Genesis Scottish Open
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina
2022 Touyr Championship
2022 RBC Canadian Open
2021 The CJ Cup at the Summit
2021 Wells Fargo Championship
2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
2019 Tour Championship
2019 RBC Canadian Open
2019 The Players Championship
2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
2016 Tour Championship
2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
2015 Wells Fargo Championship
2014 The Open Championship
2014 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational
2014 PGA Championship
2012 Honda Classic
2012 PGA Championship
2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
2012 BMW Championship
2011 U.S. Open
2010 Quail Hollow Championship
McIlroy also has 10 international victories.
International victories
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
2015 DP World Tour Championship
2014 BMW PGA Championship
2013 Emirates Australian Open
2012 DP World Tour Championship
2011 Shanghai Masters
2011 UBS Hong Kong Open
2009 Dubai Desert Classic
Source: pgatour.com