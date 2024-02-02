Full injury report for Friday’s Hornets vs. Thunder matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder hopes to pick up an easy win over the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Friday. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

The Thunder will be short-handed entering the contest. Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) remain out as they’ll likely miss at least one more game.

Meanwhile, the Hornets could be without their franchise player. LaMelo Ball (ankle tendinopathy) is doubtful.

Other key absences include Gordon Hayward (calf strain) and Mark Williams (back recovery), who are both out. Amari Bailey (G League two-way) is also listed out.

The Thunder (33-15) continue a four-game homestand when they welcome in the Hornets (10-36) for the first matchup between both teams this season.

In their last game, OKC avoided its first three-game losing streak when it survived the absences of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe by grinding out a close win over the Denver Nuggets — who were without Nikola Jokic — on Monday.

Meanwhile, Charlotte continues to plummet down the standings. It’s lost five in a row with a defeat against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday being its latest contest.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 7 p.m. CT.

