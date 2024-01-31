Mark Daigneault provides updates on Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe for at least a few games, according to head coach Mark Daigneault.

Before the Thunder’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Daigneault said he’d be “pretty surprised” if either Williams (ankle sprain) or Joe (sternum contusion) — who were already ruled out against Denver — return within the next couple of games.

The Thunder would rather have them healthy, but this is a nice three-game stretch at home for OKC to minimize their absences. The Nuggets are without Nikola Jokic and the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors are two of the worst teams in the league.

Both injuries occurred in the second half of the Thunder’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Joe suffered the contusion in the third quarter while Williams sprained his ankle in the final moments of OKC’s loss.

The 22-year-old immediately was in pain and checked out. After looking over his ankle, he quickly hobbled on one leg to the locker room before the final buzzer sounded.

Their absences will be tough to overcome in the short term. Williams is part of OKC’s impressive trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren; Joe is a key player off the bench.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire