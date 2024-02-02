Hornets vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder (33-15) continue a four-game homestand when they welcome in the Hornets (10-36) for the first matchup between both teams this season.
In their last game, OKC avoided its first three-game losing streak when it survived the absences of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe by grinding out a close win over the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic, on Monday.
Meanwhile, Charlotte continues to plummet down the standings. It’s lost five in a row with a defeat against the Chicago Bulls on Monday being its latest contest.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Friday, Feb. 2
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)
Hornets at Thunder notable injuries
Thunder: Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is out. Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is out.
Hornets: LaMelo Ball (ankle tendinopathy) is doubtful. Gordon Hayward (calf strain) is out. Mark Williams (back recovery) is out. Amari Bailey (G League two-way) is out.
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Cason Wallace
Lu Dort
Chet Holmgren
Charlotte Hornets
Bryce McGowens
Cody Martin
Miles Bridges
Brandon Miller
Nick Richards