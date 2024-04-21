Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool have six games left under Jurgen Klopp and the German manager believes they can still finish the season as Premier League champions if they win them all, starting at Fulham today.

Liverpool were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta in midweek, despite a 1-0 win in Italy, and lost their advantage in the title race with a 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The title is in Manchester City’s hands but Liverpool can respond to Arsenal’s win at Wolves last night and go above Pep Guardiola’s side with a victory at Crystal Palace.

With Liverpool playing twice before Manchester City’s next match, the Reds have no room left for further slips up and Klopp said: “It’s not obviously in our hands, it is not about that.

“I think if we would win all our games there is a good chance we will be champion. If not there is a good chance someone else will be champion.”

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 21 April at Craven Cottage.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage following the earlier match between Everton and Nottingham Forest.

What is the team news?

Fulham have reported a fully fit squad and are unlikely to make many changes from last weekend’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

Liverpool went strong in Thursday night’s win at Atalanta, but couldn’t do enough to come back from 3-0 down. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez may return to the startling line-up, while Wataru Endo could come into midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Odds

Fulham: 19/4

Draw: 19/5

Liverpool: 8/15

Prediction

Fulham 1-2 Liverpool