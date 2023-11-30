FSU men's basketball blows 17 point lead, falls to Georgia in ACC/SEC Challenge

The demons that plagued Florida State men's basketball during the 2022-23 season reappeared Wednesday night.

In an offensive struggle, Georgia defeated the Seminoles 68-66 on a buzzer-beater by Justin Hill in the ACC/SEC Challenge in front of 6,688 fans at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

FSU (4-2) led by as many as 17 points with 7:53 following a pair of 3-pointers by Darin Green Jr. but struggled from the field and with turnovers in a choke job down the stretch.

The Bulldogs (4-3) closed the game out on a 24-5 run to win the contest.

Hill finished with 13 points and three assists, while Silas Demary Jr. added 15 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim and RJ Melendez each had 12 points.

The Bulldogs led for just 2:36 all game, with the Seminoles leading for 35:54.

Green led FSU with 21 points, becoming the first 20-point scorer on the season for the Seminoles. He had a sequence where he hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the FSU lead to 17 with under 8 minutes remaining.

Florida State men's basketball took on Georgia in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

De'Ante Green added 14 points and nine rebounds, though he split a pair of free throws with 27.9 seconds remaining to tie the game but could not give FSU the lead. Baba Miller had nine points and five rebounds but fouled out in 23 minutes of play. Leading scorer Jamir Watkins had just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, four turnovers and also fouled out in 24 minutes.

Jaylan Gainey made his season and FSU debut, playing three minutes off the bench. He missed the entire 2022-23 season after sustaining a knee injury.

Center Russel Tchewa had zero points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. He was ejected

This was the first meeting between the two teams since the 1981-82 season when Georgia defeated FSU 70-67 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles now lead the all-time series 19-11.

Former UGA and FSU head coach Hugh Durham, 86 and his wife Malinda, were in attendance and honored at halftime. Durham posted a 634-430 at FSU, Georgia and Jacksonville (1997-2005).

Georgia head coach Mike White is now 2-6 all-time against the Seminoles, but has won his last two matchups against FSU. He coached the Gators from 2015-22, winning his final matchup against FSU 71-55 on Nov. 14, 2021, at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

Up next:

The Seminoles take on No. 17 UNC to begin ACC play at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball falls to Georgia on game-winner by Justin Hill