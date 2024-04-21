FSU football transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei draws praise from coach Mike Norvell following Showcase

Replacing record-setting, charismatic leader Jordan Travis at quarterback for Florida State isn’t expected to be easy.

But veteran DJ Uiagalelei embraces the challenge.

The transfer continues to focus on learning the Seminoles’ playbook and connecting with teammates. Fans had the opportunity to see that progression in Saturday’s Spring Showcase at Doak Campbell Stadium.

While there was a mix of good and bad, coach Mike Norvell liked how Uiagalelei directed the offense.

“I thought DJ had a few plays that we are continuing to grow through, just concepts and looks,” Norvell said.

“And then I thought he had some wonderfully placed balls and some big plays that he was able to make out there going through a progression that helped move the offense downfield and put together a couple of nice scoring drives here with that.”

Uiagalelei completed 12 of 26 passes for 177 yards and had 17 rushing yards. While those numbers were impacted by at least three dropped passes, he appeared comfortable and poised.

That shouldn’t be a surprise, however.

The transfer from Oregon State started his career at Clemson and has played in 48 career games.

"It wasn’t obviously the cleanest day," Uiagalelei said.

"Stuff I can learn from. But overall throughout the whole spring I thought I did a good job, continue to keep progressing day in and day out."

Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei makes FSU football debut

Powerfully built at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, the redshirt senior has 40 career starts and boasts a 30-10 record.

Uiagalelei has 9,451 yards of total offense courtesy of 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing.

As comparison, Travis had 10,665 yards of total offense in six seasons (one at Louisville and five at FSU). His career was cut short late last year by injury.

Norvell said he enjoys coaching Uiagalelei and pointed out his new quarterback showed plenty of promise in his debut before nearly 20,000 fans.

"I really love coaching the young man. The talent. The ability. The playmaking skills that he has. The willingness to learn and work. What he's pouring into his teammates,” Norvell said.

“You watch as we get into the scrimmage-type situations, going through the different situational calls and things that we're asking him to do, I think he really embraces that. He's had a very good spring.

“And really, as we go each day, there are certain things that we're trying to almost force, some challenging looks and challenging situations, because even on some of the bad plays that show up, then just the growth and the opportunity for him to get better, and how he's responding to situations is remarkable.

“So really excited about where he's going, and just what's there in front of him. So it's just the continued reps, continue to study, but he's taken some great strides here throughout the course of spring."

Uiagalelei knows what’s next for him.

“The biggest thing for me is try to be able to get comfortable with the offense, the players, the scheme and then the camaraderie,” Uiagalelei said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Oregon State transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei makes debut in FSU football Spring Showcase