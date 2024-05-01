Friends of Bettendorf Parks & Recreation hosts Spring Senior Golf Tour

The Friends of Bettendorf Parks & Recreation invite seniors to join their annual Spring Senior Golf Cart Tour on Monday, May 20th. There is no rain date.

The Spring Senior Golf Cart Tour is held twice a year, in the spring and fall, and travels along the Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park in Davenport and back to Palmer Hills. Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills. Carts may be operated by the participants and operators will be provided for those who don’t want to drive. Drivers must be at least 18 years old.

The tour lasts about two hours and stops will be made at several sites along the way. Participants can leave at either 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Parking is available at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided.

Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each. The deadline to register is May 16. Click here to register. For more information or to register by phone, call the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 344-4113.

