Late free throws sink HPU men

Nov. 12—SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Corey Tripp sank two free throws with two seconds left and Wofford defeated HIgh Point University 99-98 in nonconference men's basketball Saturday at Jerry Richardson Arena.

Duke Miles, who scored 25 in leading the Panthers, banked home a jumper with six seconds left, putting HPU (1-1) up by one. It was the Panthers only lead in the last 13:31.

Tripp took the inbound pass, was fouled driving to the bucket and put the Terriers ahead by hitting the last two of the combined 84 free throws taken by the two teams.

Kimani Hamilton, who added 23 for the Panthers, missed on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

HPU hit 39 of 48 free throws that included 19 of 20 in the first half. Miles, Hamilton and Kezza Giffa, who scored 21 were a combined 28 of 32 from the line. The Panthers hit 28 of 57 shots from the field.

Cade Potter grabbed 10 rebounds and added eight points while Hamilton snared nine boards.

Seven players scored in double figures for Wofford. DIllon Bailey netted 20 points while Tripp, Kyler FIlewich and Quentin Meza added 12 each.

The Terriers hit 32 of 65 attempts from the field and 23 of 35 from the line. They made just 12 of 31 shots from 3. HPU was only 3 of 15 from behind the arc but drove to the basket frequently.

The teams swapped the lead in the first half until HPU went ahead with 5:05 left in the period. The Panthers led by five at halftime but the Terriers quickly wiped out that margin in the second half. After a flurry of ties and lead changes, Wofford went up 65-62 on a 3 with 13:31, stretched the margin out to as many as eight, and enjoyed a 97-92lead when Jeremy Lorenz scored with 1:22 to go.

Hamilton's layup brought HPU within three with 1:02. Miles hit a jumper in the lane that made it 98-97 and after Bailey missed two free throws with 12 seconds left, Miles put the Panthers in front with six seconds to go.