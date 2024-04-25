Four-star receiver changes official visit date

A four-star wide receiver has changed the date for his official visit. Cortez Mills will visit the Lincoln campus on April 26.

Mills is a 6-1 170-pound wide receiver from Homestead High School out of Homestead, Florida. The four-star prospect made 53 catches in 11 games for 1,136 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Huskers are not the only school that Mills is planning to visit. The class of 2025 will visit Clemson on May 31, Florida on June 7, and Miami on June 21.

Mills is projected by On3 to be leaning toward the Miami Hurricanes.

2025 Top247 WR Cortez Mills has moved around official visits and will see the #Huskers this weekend, via @TomLoy247 https://t.co/6io3zvMv4W pic.twitter.com/9ZFsksgpEr — Nebraska Cornhuskers on 247Sports (@Nebraska247) April 22, 2024

