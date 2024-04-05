Four-star OL Mason Short makes commitment

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs over Kentucky, Clemson and Ohio State. Short is Georgia’s sixth commitment in the class of 2025. Short is the Bulldogs’ first offensive line commit in the 2025 cycle.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a rising senior.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 178 recruit in the class of 2025. Short is considered the eighth-ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Short visited the Georgia Bulldogs on March 16 and Clemson a few days before going to Athens. Short decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide in January after visiting the University of Georgia and after legendary head coach Nick Saban retired.

Georgia offered a scholarship to Mason Short in April 2022 and have made the Evans standout a priority. The four-star offensive line recruit announced his commitment to Georgia at his high school.

Short made his commitment with the song “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles playing as he made his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs. Short emphasized that he is focusing 80 percent of his commitment on the school’s offensive line recruit and 20 percent on the school’s head coach. It goes without saying that Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels played a big role in Short’s recruitment.

Georgia is always looking to improve in the trenches. The Bulldogs have recruited the offensive line at an elite level during the Kirby Smart era.

