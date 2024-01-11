Georgia’s Kirby Smart comments on Nick Saban’s retirement

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is now be the top coach in college football after Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. Smart, who was the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban for four of Alabama’s national championships, coached with Saban at Alabama from 2007-2015.

Nick Saban goes down as the greatest college football coach of all-time. Saban retires with seven national championships. He won one national title at LSU before winning six with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kirby Smart went just 1-5 in his career against Nick Saban’s Alabama. Georgia and Alabama have played in some classic games over the past several years including three SEC championships and two national championships.

Kirby Smart and Nick Saban remain close to this day. What did Kirby Smart have to say after Nick Saban announced his retirement?

Was Kirby Smart surprised?

Kirby Smart was interviewed on Atlanta’s 92.9 The Game the morning after Nick Saban retired. He was asked if he was surprised that Saban retired.

I mean, yeah and no. A little shocked when it came about. It’s one of those things it’s inevitable for all of us. We’re all going to walk away.

Saban goes on his own terms

College football’s expanded calendar, along with name, image and likeness contributed to Nick Saban having more stress. Saban, who is 72, leaves the sport after making the College Football Playoff and as the top coach in the country.

Kirby Smart likes the fact that Nick Saban got to end his career on his own terms. Most coaches get run out of town after a bad season.

Sometimes you walk away on your own terms, sometimes you don’t. I think it’s pretty cool he got to walk away on his own terms.

Georgia should let Kirby Smart leave on his own terms as well (barring any major scandal). Hopefully that day is not for a long time.

Saban worked until the final moment

Kirby Smart agrees with a media report that Nick Saban worked until the end. Saban reportedly had an interview with an assistant coach at 3:55 p.m. before informing his team that he would no longer be coaching at 4:00 p.m.

From what I head he was still working and coaching up until the last minute it sounds like yesterday.

Saban shows he truly bought into the process that he preached so often.

Saban's expansive coaching tree

Kirby Smart would not be where he is today without Nick Saban. Saban and Smart built a dynasty at Alabama. Smart patiently waited until he got a head coaching job that he could not refuse. When Smart’s alma mater, the University of Georgia, called him in 2015, he accepted the head coach role Georgia. Recent Georgia football history would not be the same without Smart or Saban.

What he and Miss Terry (his wife) have meant to the game of football, but especially to Tuscaloosa, they’ve been incredible. He’s put a lot of coaches through his coaching factory, I can assure you of that.

Smart appreciates and respects Nick Saban

The 2023 SEC championship goes down as the last game between Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart has the ultimate respect for Nick Saban. Saban was instrumental in the careers of so many college football coaches like Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.

There’s a lot of respect both ways between he and I. I’ve told him that. I make it a point to tell him how much I appreciate what he’s done for the game and for other coaches, not just me. He’s done a lot for the game of football. Nobody in this business works as hard as he does and he demands a lot of his staff, but he does it himself. I’ve got respect for that.

What Smart, Saban said to each other before the SEC title game

