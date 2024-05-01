Four-star F Jamier Jones previews Mother's Day commitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A strong and versatile forward out of Florida’s Oak Ridge High School, Jamier Jones is one of the most sought after players in the Sunshine State. He’ll be off the board soon, however, as the four-star prospect has set a hard date for a commitment.

Officially, his list of finalists consists of Kansas, LSU, Providence, Houston and South Carolina. His options don’t feel close to equal in terms of likelihood to land him, however.

Rivals recently caught up with Jones to discuss the backstretch of his recruitment and which schools are most in the mix.

*****

ON PROVIDENCE:

“I really like Providence. They’re definitely one of the schools I’m thinking about committing to. The coaches came from George Mason and they turned the program around. They're just trying to bring in big-time players. I talk to them on FaceTime every day.”

ON HIS LSU VISIT:

“It was fun. I went during a football game, so the atmosphere was crazy. I watched the guys get after it in practice. Coach [Tim] Kaine calls me every day to check up on me. We have a conversation every day, so that relationship is good.”

ON SOUTH CAROLINA:

“They call me every day, too. They check up on me. I like coach [Lamont] Paris and coach [Eddie] Shannon. When I went there, it was a good feeling. It felt like home because of how welcoming everyone was. The guard, Meechie Johnson, showed me around. He was telling me what it is and what it ain’t.”

ON KANSAS:

“I’m still thinking about taking a visit there but I haven’t. They are trying to bring me in as a starter. That was one of the things that caught my eye. They are the only team that said that. For them to say that, it meant a lot.”

ON HOUSTON:

“Coach Kelvin Sampson is the coach of the year, and you can’t go wrong with that. His team is always on top somehow. His players play hard. Coach (Quannas White) comes down to Orlando and watches me a lot. He keeps it real with me. I still want to visit before my decision – hopefully soon.”

ON HIS DECISION DATE:

“My decision is coming May 12 – on Mother's Day. She feels good about that. When I told her I was going to do that it was cool to see her emotions.”

ON TRYING TO SQUEEZE IN ADDITIONAL VISITS:

“I’m committing on May 12, so if I don't take the rest of those visits before May 12, then, you know … ”

RIVALS' REACTION

Reading between the lines, Providence and LSU seem like the two most likely landing spots for Jones. He has not visited Houston nor Kansas despite listening to both as finalists.

With limited time left before he’s set to announce his decision, Jones seems unlikely to make those trips.

South Carolina is a bit of a dark horse, but technically alive in the hunt.