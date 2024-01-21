Four-star DB Tae Harris decommits from Georgia football

Elite class of 2025 cornerback Tae Harris has decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs. Harris is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Harris originally committed to Georgia football in June 2023. However, a lot has changed for the Georgia coaching staff since then. Former Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown accepted the head coaching job at Syracuse. The Bulldogs subsequently hired USC defensive backs coach Donte Williams.

Additionally, former Georgia safeties coach Will Muschamp is now an analyst. Former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson is now the safeties coach at Georgia.

Tae Harris has received an invitation to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Harris plays high school football for Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia. Georgia football legend Nick Chubb also played for Cedartown.

Tae Harris is a track athlete with elite speed. In fact, he ran a 10.7 second 100-meter dash in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 221 recruit and No. 27 cornerback in the rising junior class, per 247Sports. The Cedartown standout holds scholarship offers from college football programs like Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and USC.

Georgia football is down to five total commitments in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Kirby Smart and Georgia have just the No. 8 recruiting class in the class of 2025. However, the Bulldogs have a solid foundation with commitments from two five-star recruits in the junior class.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Tae Harris (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Georgia The 6’0 190 CB from Cedartown, GA had been Committed to the Bulldogs since June Holds a total of 16 offershttps://t.co/PRrfTzO9uZ pic.twitter.com/wsRtMVktGO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

Tae Harris is an explosive athlete with good lower body strength. On tape, Harris primarily plays cornerback. He is a sound tackler and big hitter. Harris does a good job of reading screen passes and is not afraid to attack opposing blockers.

