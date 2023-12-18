Georgia hires USC assistant to coach DBs

Georgia’s void at defensive backs coach is no more with the addition of USC’s Donte Williams, who replaces Fran Brown (Syracuse).

Williams has spent the last four seasons with the Trojans, including the last two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He served as USC’s interim head coach after Clay Helton was relieved of his duties in 2021.

“I would like to thank Coach Helton, Coach Riley, and all the amazing coaches I was able to work with and learn from these past four years at USC,” Williams shared on X. “I am also thankful for Mike Bohn, Brandon Sosna, President Folt, and the administration who were welcoming and extremely easy to work with throughout my time here. I am grateful for all of you. Thank you to the fans, donors, Rick Caruso, and the incredible alumni that looked after me and my family. Most importantly, thank you to the players for the memories and allowing me to coach you. When one chapter closes another one begins.”

Williams, 41, is regarded as one of the best recruiters in the nation and should thrive in Athens considering the level of in-state talent to work with.

Williams also brings a familiarity in recruiting in California and the northwest. Before his stint with USC, Williams served as Oregon’s defensive backs coach and helped lead the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship win in 2019.

