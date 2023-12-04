Reaction: Syracuse introduces Fran Brown as head coach

The Syracuse Orange have officially introduced Fran Brown as their 31st head football coach in school history. Brown, a former Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach, was introduced in a Dec. 4 press conference. Brown does not plan to coach Georgia in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Fran Brown replaced the recently fired Syracuse coach Dino Babers. Leading the Syracuse football program is a challenging job because of its location and lack of financial resources compared to other Power Five schools.

Brown is a recruiting expert in the Northeast and is a good hire for Syracuse, which is trying to improve its roster. Now, Brown will focus on retaining talent on the Syracuse roster while adding good players via the transfer portal and traditional recruiting.

Social media reacted to Brown’s introduction at Syracuse:

New era for Syracuse

Welcome to a new era of Syracuse Football!@FranBrownCuse pic.twitter.com/RRaZPk5ART — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 4, 2023

Fran Brown would be a phenomenal hire for Cuse. He has been a standout on a staff full of standouts during his time at UGA — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) November 28, 2023

Brown has a tough task ahead

Fran Brown is a great hire for Syracuse. I have no idea if it will work out. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 28, 2023

In my 20 years or so covering recruiting, haven’t come across many that do as good a job on the trail building relationships and projecting talent as Fran Brown. #Syracuse — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 28, 2023

5-star Georgia cornerback commitment. Notable given Fran Brown and Syracuse. https://t.co/MfB2FR2a9z — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) November 28, 2023

Potential replacement?

With former LSU DB coach Corey Raymond out at Florida, wouldn't be surprised if Georgia goes after him or Houston DC Doug Belk, a Valdosta native and former Saban/Kirby GA at Alabama, to replace Fran Brown: https://t.co/ystAsvyb9Qhttps://t.co/ystAsvyb9Q — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2023

Congrats to Fran Brown and his family

The newest members of the ‘Cuse community. Welcome to the 3️⃣1️⃣5️⃣, Brown family pic.twitter.com/lzMgmzpcRx — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 4, 2023

Brown talks community

"This is the neighborhood I need to be in. This is the neighborhood I can make a change." pic.twitter.com/WaK7lpQFXn — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 4, 2023

Kirby Smart on Fran Brown

“Our players love him” 2x defending National Champion head coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on @FranBrownUGA joining ‘Cuse pic.twitter.com/QQNHZP6Fq3 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 29, 2023

Fran Brown: "A lot of people come here saying they love it and are here forever and then are gone to another job in three years. I'm telling you, I'm from Camden. I was on welfare. I'm good. I'm not going anywhere. I'm here for life. I promise you that." — Mike McAllister (@McAllisterMike1) December 4, 2023

Javon Bullard said Fran Brown is a “Tremendous Coach and a tremendous person….added “when my car breaks down I know that I can call him.” pic.twitter.com/2yzbQAF1L9 — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 28, 2023

Fran Brown on leaving Georgia pic.twitter.com/4UxmqZ7D8i — The Juice on Rivals (@TheJuiceOnline) December 4, 2023

