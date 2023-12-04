Advertisement

Reaction: Syracuse introduces Fran Brown as head coach

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Syracuse Orange have officially introduced Fran Brown as their 31st head football coach in school history. Brown, a former Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach, was introduced in a Dec. 4 press conference. Brown does not plan to coach Georgia in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Fran Brown replaced the recently fired Syracuse coach Dino Babers. Leading the Syracuse football program is a challenging job because of its location and lack of financial resources compared to other Power Five schools.

Brown is a recruiting expert in the Northeast and is a good hire for Syracuse, which is trying to improve its roster. Now, Brown will focus on retaining talent on the Syracuse roster while adding good players via the transfer portal and traditional recruiting.

Social media reacted to Brown’s introduction at Syracuse:

New era for Syracuse

Brown has a tough task ahead

Potential replacement?

Congrats to Fran Brown and his family

Brown talks community

Kirby Smart on Fran Brown

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire