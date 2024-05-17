Four players to leave Liverpool at end of season

Emma Koivisto has spent two seasons at Liverpool since joining from Brighton [Getty Images]

Emma Koivisto, Miri Taylor, Melissa Lawley and Shanice van de Sanden will leave Liverpool after the Women's Super League season ends this weekend.

Finland international Koivisto, 29, departs after making 50 appearances since joining from Brighton in 2022.

Midfielder Taylor, 24, who spent six months on loan at Aston Villa this season, will also leave, as will forwards Lawley, 30, and Van de Sanden, 31.

Lawley joined the Reds in 2019 and made more than 100 appearances, playing a key role in their Women's Championship title win in 2022.

Three-time Champions League winner Van de Sanden, who also won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, ends her second spell at the club, which lasted two years.

All four players are out of contract in the summer.