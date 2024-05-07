Four Liberty High School students sign NLI

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Four Liberty High School student-athletes signed their national letters of intent for college in the fall.

Both Natalee Powers and Mary Malcolm will continue their athletic and academic careers at Mars Hill University for track and cross country. Brianna Adams plans to run track and cross country at Charleston Southern University. While Haili Gonzalez is headed to Randolph College for softball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.