Four of Bills' five wide receivers in 2023 are gone in 2024

Five wide receivers caught passes for the Bills in 2023. Four of them are now on other teams.

Stefon Diggs led the Bills with 107 catches, 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He was traded to the Texans today.

Gabriel Davis was the Bills' No. 2 wide receiver in 2023, catching 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He signed with the Jaguars at the start of free agency.

Khalil Shakir, who was the Bills' No. 3 wide receiver in 2023, is the only wide receiver from last year's roster who remains. Along with free agent signing Curtis Samuel and potentially a rookie draft pick, Shakir will likely be a starter in Buffalo this season.

Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield were backups who were the only other wide receivers to catch passes from the Bills last year. The Bills cut Harty in March, while Sherfield left for the Vikings in free agency.

Justin Shorter, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, could be a contributor on the Bills this season. And Mack Hollins, who played for the Falcons last year, signed a free agent contract with the Bills last month. Shakir, Samuel, Shorter, Hollins and a rookie would likely be the five wide receivers the Bills would keep this season, as they hope to re-shape their offense with pass catchers who can take advantage of Josh Allen's talents.