There’s a Formula One event in Miami Gardens this week. How that may affect your drive

The Miami International Autodrome isn’t a street race, but crowd logistics for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix weekend’s qualifying and racing will affect streets and highways around Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s what to know:

Florida’s Turnpike: The street closings started at 8 a.m. Thursday with Florida’s Turnpike 2X ramps. You can’t use those ramps connecting the turnpike to Northwest 199th Street, and they will be closed until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Street shutdowns: On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Northwest 199th Street will be closed at 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Court for three hours — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Surrounding areas: Expect heavier than usual traffic on the turnpike headed toward Hard Rock Stadium, and on Interstate 95 headed toward the Golden Glades’ spaghetti bowl of exchanges.