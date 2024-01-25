Formula One driver Charles Leclerc inks contract extension with Scuderia Ferrari

Nov 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco (16) celebrates after placing second in the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc will continue driving for Scuderia Ferrari past the 2024 season.

Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula One team announced a contract extension on Thursday that will keep the Monégasque driver with the team he's been with since 2019.

The 26 year old's contract with Ferrari was due to end after the 2024 season following an initial contract extension signed in 2021. Thursday's announcement means Leclerc will continue racing for the Italian team past 2024, though exact details have yet to be revealed.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," the driver said in a statement. "To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old... I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race."

Charles Leclerc Formula One career

Leclerc initially joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 as a development driver. In 2017, he won the Formula Two championship with Ferrari as a 19-year-old rookie. The Monégasque began his Formula One career the next year, albeit with Sauber, before returning to Ferrari in 2019.

Since then, Leclerc has earned 23 pole positions in Formula One with five race wins, including back-to-back wins in the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix in his inaugural season with Scuderia Ferrari.

The 26 year old won three races in 2022 but didn't finish higher than second place (three races) in 2023.

