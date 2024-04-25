Former USC offensive lineman sets official visit date with Florida

The college football transfer portal is wide open and the Florida Gators have dove head-first into it this spring with some solid results. But there is still work left to be done.

The Gators have been focused on 247Sports’ top interior offensive lineman (and No. 7 transfer overall) who entered the portal this offseason, former USC Trojan Jason Zandamela — an 18-year-old from the 2024 recruiting cycle who is already seeking greener pastures.

According to Swamp247, he is traveling to Gainesville on Friday for an official visit that will stretch over the weekend.

Zandamela is a native of Mozambique, Africa, and a former rugby player whose first introduction to football came in 2020 when he moved to the United States. While still wet behind the ears as far as experience with the game is concerned, his athletic potential is unquestioned.

Recruiting Summary

As a prospect in the 2024 cycle, Zandamela was rated at four stars and ranked No. 46 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking had him at Nos. 118 and 6, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire