Former USC forward is down to six programs, including Texas A&M

Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams has surprised a bulk of the Aggie fan base this offseason with increased utilization of the transfer portal, already adding former Nebraska sharpshooter CJ Welcher, former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne, and now, former SMU veteran guard Zhuric Phelps as of Monday afternoon.

However, Williams apparently isn't done adding more front-court depth. It has been revealed that USC forward Brandon Gardner, who redshirted during his only season with the Trojans, has included the Aggies, Arizona, Arizona State, NC State, San Francisco, and Jacksonville as potential transfer portal destinations.

As a former four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Gardner was one of the top players in the New York area during his senior season, averaging 12 points, ten rebounds and two blocks per game in his final year at Christ the King High School, while being named "Mr. Basketball" at the end of the season.

Standing at 6-8 and nearly 220 pounds, Gardner is a highly athletic big who, on paper, looks like the perfect fit in Buzz Williams' system.

