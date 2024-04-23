Texas A&M lands a commitment from former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne

Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Willimas has acquired two players through the transfer portal in the last two days, as former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne will make his way to College Station for the 2024-2025 season, coming off his productive 2023 season.

After the announcement that starting guard Wade Taylor IV would officially return next season, the Aggies are just a couple of transfer additions away from earning a potential third consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Needing to fill several holes on the depth chart after the departure of veteran guard Tyrece Radford, while the reveal of senior forward Julius Marbles' legal issues eliminates his future on the roster, Williams' addition of former Nebraska guard CJ Wilcher, who shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc last season, was just the first step.

With Tuesday's addition from Pharrel Payne, who stands at 6-9 and 255 pounds, Payne averaged an impressive 10 points and 6.1 rebounds during his 2023 sophomore season while shooting 60% from the field. Payne is a dominant inside presence, bringing elite athleticism and plenty of offensive upside. He also averaged 1.4 blocks in 2023.

https://twitter.com/pharrelpayne/status/1782811111168807308?s=61&t=2Po8N7Dzg87nIkHTJmuS8A

With plenty of talent remaining in the transfer portal, especially at guard, the expectations have just been heightened.

