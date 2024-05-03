Former Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. to sign 1-year, $3 million deal with Dolphins

After spending a season with the Baltimore Ravens, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is staying in the AFC and signing a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

For the #Dolphins and WR Odell Beckham Jr, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $8.25M, sources say. He took less than was offered elsewhere, but wanted the fit. https://t.co/q4nrPW8M6z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2024

The Ravens signed Beckham in free agency last offseason to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. The move seemed to help Baltimore’s relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had yet to sign a new contract with the team and even requested a trade earlier in the offseason.

Beckham’s season with the Ravens did not live up to the contract, catching just 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns, but his veteran leadership and big-play ability in key moments throughout the season proved to be valuable.

Beckham, 31, will now join one of the league’s best offensive attacks alongside wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle under head coach and offensive guru Mike MacDaniel in Miami. Meanwhile, Baltimore will look to fourth-year receiver Rashod Bateman to step up in Beckham’s absence this season while also hoping for fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker to make an impact.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire