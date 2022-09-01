Former Patriots special teams standout Justin Bethel signs with the rival Dolphins

The Dolphins have signed former Patriots ST Justin Bethel. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

Well, the New England Patriots won’t have to wait long to see former defensive back and core special teams contributor Justin Bethel.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the former Patriot is moving on to South Beach and joining the rival Miami Dolphins. It’s the same Dolphins team the Patriots are slated to meet in the regular season-opener on September 11.

Bethel being released by the Patriots was the biggest surprise during the team’s 53-man roster cut day on Tuesday. As a vested veteran, Bethel wasn’t subject to waivers, and he could have re-signed with the team once the roster was set.

However, he put out an Instagram post that seemed to suggest he was moving on from the Patriots.

Bethel was a core special-teamer in New England, but he was ultimately pushed out by talented rookie Brenden Schooler, who could develop into a major contributor for the team in the coming years.

But the ability to land a player of Bethel’s caliber at this point is without question a win for a Dolphins team looking to lay siege to the AFC East division.

List

4 Patriots fantasy players that should be on your roster

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire