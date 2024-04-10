Former Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. reciprocates love from Cam Newton

Ted Ginn Jr. just tipped his cap (or his Meshika depending on who you ask) to his old pal Cam Newton.

Last week, the former NFL Most Valuable Player and Carolina Panthers legend was asked what receiver (other than tight end Greg Olsen) was his favorite throughout his career. Newton didn’t even hesitate to answer.

“Ted Ginn,” he replied in a clip posted to the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton Twitter/X account. “Ted had a very high IQ. And I don’t think he was ever featured like he was featured during the Carolina Panthers days, ’cause he scared so many people with his speed. And you couldn’t out, overthrow the [expletive].”

Well, those words weren’t thrown over Ginn Jr. either.

The retired wideout posted the following to Newton’s praise just a few days later:

The two helped push the Panthers to a pair of NFC South titles (2013 and 2015) as well as the franchise’s second-ever Super Bowl appearance. Over his three years in Carolina, Ginn Jr. reeled in 134 catches for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire