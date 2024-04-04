Panthers great Cam Newton reveals his favorite receiver (other than Greg Olsen)

Asking Cam Newton for his favorite pass catcher from his NFL career is an exercise in futility. (We all know it’s his dawg.) So, the field has to be narrowed down a bit.

While filming this week’s episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers legend took the following question from a fan:

Who was your favorite receiver you've played with (It can be top three targets but Greg doesn't count, we know he's #1 lol) — The Carolina Cast (@IE_CarolinaCast) April 1, 2024

Newton and former tight end Greg Olsen spent nine seasons together in Carolina—a run that saw three NFC South titles, four total playoff appearances and a trip to Super Bowl 50. Their partnership also helped produce a Most Valuable Player Award for Newton and a three-year string of 1,000-yard receiving campaigns for Olsen—a then-NFL record for the position.

But with Greg off the table, who would Cam take . . . ?

“Ted Ginn,” he replied emphatically. “Ted had a very high IQ. And I don’t think he was ever featured like he was featured during the Carolina Panthers days, ’cause he scared so many people with his speed. And you couldn’t out, overthrow the [expletive].”

Ginn was in on two of those three division titles, including the one that resulted in their NFC championship win in 2015. Over three total seasons with Newton and the Panthers, the speed merchant recorded 134 catches for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire